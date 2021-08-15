India Top Headlines

Weekly Covid Cases in India Fall to 5 Month Low, Daily Count is 33.5K | India News

NEW DELHI: India posted its lowest weekly Covid-19 case count in five months since mid-March, with less than 2.6 lakh of infections reported between August 9-15, a 6.7% drop from the last week.

Despite the drop, weekly cases in the country have remained between 2.5 and 3 lakh for the past six weeks. During this period, infections have skyrocketed in some parts of the country and Kerala has seen a significant increase, while in the northeast cases have increased and decreased. Minor peaks have been reported in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and more recently in Himachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, the pandemic has been stubbornly persistent in Maharashtra, where numbers have slowly declined. In addition, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha continue to report more than 1,000 cases daily.

India recorded 2,55,819 new cases in the week ending Sunday, the lowest weekly count since 1,55,912 infections were reported from March 8-14. That was 22 weeks ago, when the second wave of the pandemic was increasing in the country. Weekly cases in the country peaked between May 3-9, and infections rose to more than 27.4 lakh.

From the peak, the weekly count fell below 3 lakh for the first time from July 5 to 11. Since then, the numbers have stalled somewhat, with the week of July 26 to August 1 registering a 7.5% rebound.

Meanwhile, deaths from the virus continue to gradually decline. 3,334 deaths were recorded in the current week, a drop of 5.8% from the number of 3,540 last week.

On Sunday, about 33,500 new cases were registered, the lowest daily count in six days. The count was 36,135 on Friday and 36,135 on Thursday. Meanwhile, 421 deaths from the virus were recorded on Sunday.





