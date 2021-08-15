We have contingency plans: Government sources on the evacuation of Indian personnel from the embassy in Kabul | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India has put in place contingency plans to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul, which has been engulfed by fear and panic following reports of Taliban fighters entering the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday.People familiar with the development said the government will not put the lives of its staff at the Indian embassy and Indian citizens in Kabul at risk and that plans have already been finalized in case they require an emergency evacuation.“The government is closely following the rapid developments in Afghanistan. We will not endanger the lives of our staff at the Indian embassy in Kabul,” said one of the people quoted above.When asked specifically when Indian employees and citizens in Kabul will be evacuated, they said decisions will depend on the situation on the ground.A fleet of the Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft is known to be on standby to carry out evacuation missions.

According to reports from Kabul, Taliban fighters have entered the outskirts of the city, causing panic and fear among residents.

In recent days, Taliban fighters have razed most of Afghanistan, taking control of around 25 of the 34 provincial capitals, including cities such as Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.

The Afghan Presidential Palace said on Twitter that the situation is under control in Kabul and has not been attacked, although there were cases of sporadic shooting.

He said Afghan security forces are working with their international partners to ensure Kabul’s security.

“Kabul has not been attacked. The country’s security and defense forces are working together with international partners to ensure the safety of the city and the situation is under control,” the statement said in Pashto.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had a telephone conversation with security officials about the safety of citizens in Kabul, he said.

The BBC reported from Kabul, citing the country’s acting interior minister, that a peaceful transfer of power to the transitional government is in the works.

As the situation deteriorated in Kabul, the United States and the embassies of several other countries began to evacuate their personnel from the Afghan city.