This is the ‘doable generation’, it can achieve all the goals: PM | India News

NEW DELHI: Emphasizing that he has full faith in the country’s youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said this is a “can do” generation that can achieve all goals.

Addressing the nation from the walls of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Modi said that he is not a fortune teller, but rather believes in action.

Underlining his faith in the youth of the country, Modi said: “This is a generation that can do and can achieve all goals.”

The prime minister said he has full faith in the country’s sisters and daughters, farmers and professionals.

Stating that no obstacle can prevent India from fulfilling its 21st century dreams and aspirations, Modi said: “Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity. Our life force is the spirit of the nation in the first place.”

Modi said that to comply with the resolutions that the country has taken, each person will have to join hands and each compatriot will possess them.

The prime minister also cited a poem that emphasized making the most of current times.





