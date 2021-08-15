India Top Headlines

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul will participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the AICC headquarters | India News

NEW DELHI: Acting Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Indian Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from the Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday. He will raise the national flag and deliver the customary speech to the nation from the walls of the Red Fort.

Security has been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. Anti-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas of the national capital to thwart any adverse incidents.

Meanwhile, farmers have proposed a tractor parade in the national capital on Independence Day against the three agricultural laws introduced by the central government last year.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer said: “Around 5,000 vehicles and 20,000 farmers will participate in the parade on Sunday. We are ready for the protest. Our protest is against the three agricultural laws. Women are leading this protest. We want to show the government. that we are not broke. The protest is underway. ”

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana reported that they have been speaking with farmer leaders and that Delhi’s borders have been sealed.





Reference page