Prime Minister Modi’s eighth Independence Day speech lasted almost 88 minutes | India News

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his eighth Independence Day address from the walls of the Red Fort. It went on for almost 88 minutes. Prime Minister Modi delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014, which lasted 65 minutes. His shortest speech was in 2017 when he spoke for just under an hour. The longest was in 2016, when he spoke for 94 minutes.During a 1 hour and 28 minute speech, Prime Minister Modi praised Indians for fighting the Covid pandemic with great patience and said that the country is proud to have the largest vaccination program in the world, with more than 54 crore of people who have already taken the Covid-19 vaccines.The announcement was also made for 75 Vande Bharat trains to connect different parts of the country in 75 ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ weeks. Until 2015, the longest speech ever delivered by an Indian prime minister was in 1947, when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru spoke for 72 minutes.Here’s a look at the length of some of the Independence Day speeches.

