PM Narendra Modi Remembers Freedom Fighters, Revolutionaries Across the Country on I-Day | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to freedom fighters and revolutionaries such as Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, Queen Chennamma, Bhagat Singh and others from across the country for their efforts towards independence and nation building.Addressing the nation from the walls of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, Modi said the country bows to its freedom fighters.“… if it’s Mahatma Gandhi who transformed the fight for freedom into a mass movement, or Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who sacrificed everything for the freedom of the country, or the great brave revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan and Bismil (Ram Prasad Bismil), the country remembers them all, “said Prime Minister Modi.

During his 90-minute speech, the Prime Minister said: “Be it Nehru ji, the first prime minister of India, Sardar Patel, who united the nation, or Babasaheb Ambedkar, who showed India the way to the future, the country remember each such personality. The country is indebted to all of them. ”

Modi also emphasized the role of revolutionary women across the country and specifically mentioned the Queen of Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai, the Queen of Chittoor (in Andhra Pradesh) Chennamma, Queen Gaidinliu (of Nagaland) and the brave Matangini Hazra of Assam and expressed the gratitude of the country for its contribution.

He said that the country remembers each person and each personality who contributed in the fight for freedom, and will always be in debt to all of them.

Underlining that for centuries India struggled to preserve its culture, land and freedom, Modi said that many names may not have been recorded on the pages of history, but the nation bows to all who fought for it.