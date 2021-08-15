PM Modi inspects guard of honor, raises national flag at Red Fort | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the national flag on Sunday and delivered the customary address to the nation from the walls of the Red Fort in New Delhi.Before that, he inspected the Honor Guard, which was positioned directly in front of the National Flag through the moat under the walls.The GoC Delhi area led the Prime Minister to Saluting Base, where a combination of inter-services and police guards presented him with the general salute, after which Prime Minister Modi inspected the Honor Guard.

For the first time this year, as soon as the Prime Minister raised the national flag, two Mi 17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force dropped flower petals.

Upon arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Defense Minister Ajay Bhatt and Defense Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar.

Later, a combined Delhi Police and Interservice Guards presented a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, PM Modi inspected the Honor Guard.

The prime minister had launched ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from Sabarmati Ashramat Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. The celebrations will continue until August 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. Anti-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas of the national capital to thwart any adverse incidents.

Meanwhile, farmers have proposed a tractor parade in the national capital on Independence Day against the three agricultural laws introduced by the central government last year.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer said: “Around 5,000 vehicles and 20,000 farmers will participate in the parade on Sunday. We are ready for the protest. Our protest is against the three agricultural laws. Women are leading this protest. We want to show the government. that we are not broke. The protest is underway. ”

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana reported that they have been speaking with farmer leaders and that Delhi’s borders have been sealed.

A series of events are being organized across the country to mark the occasion.