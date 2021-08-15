India Top Headlines

Over Rs 56 Crore of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered to States, UT, Center Says | India News

NEW DELHI: So far, more than 56.76 crore (56.76,14,390) doses of Covid vaccine have been provided to states / UT, through all sources, with another 5,00,240 doses being prepared, reported the Center on Sunday.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination across the country, he said.

The new phase of universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination began on June 21, 2021. The vaccination campaign has been intensified through the availability of more vaccines, the advanced visibility of the availability of the vaccine to the States and UT for enable better planning by them and streamline the vaccine supply chain.

Of the total vaccinations administered, the total consumption including waste is 54,02,53,875 doses.

More than 3.03 Cr (3.03,90,091) balance and unused Covid vaccine doses are still available in states / UTs and private hospitals for administration.

The Center has been supporting the states and UT by providing them with Covid vaccines at no cost.





