Mumbai: Young students from ‘MyUDAAN’ school celebrate Independence Day | India News

Mumbai: Young students from ‘MyUDAAN’ school celebrate Independence Day 2021

The young students at Mommy’s Trust School “MyUdaan” were assigned a unique, simple and unspecific task for India’s 75th Independence Day: to do something “good” for the country.One student began teaching his neighbor the alphabet, another taught his aunt to count in English.This short video shows the enthusiasm and passion with which the teachers teach, their parents and the learning process of the students during the lockdown.It shows the impact that children’s education can have on both the family and society.