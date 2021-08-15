Meghalaya Interior Minister Resigns Amid Violence Over Police Shooting of Former Militant | India News

India Top Headlines

I propose that a judicial investigation be carried out so that all the facts of the matter come to light in … https://t.co/ihxsM6sWc0 – ANI (@ANI) 1629045688000

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Interior Minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned on Sunday amid violence in Shillong over the police shooting of a former militant.Rymbui also urged Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to launch a judicial investigation into the shooting of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the self-appointed secretary general of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council who had surrendered.“I hereby express my dismay at the incident in which (L) Chesterfield Thangkhiew was killed following a police raid on his residence that exceeded the legal principles of the law,” he stated in his letter to the chief minister.“I would like to ask you to relieve the Home (Police) Department on my behalf with immediate effect. This will facilitate a free and fair investigation by the government to reveal the truth of the incident. I propose that a judicial investigation be carried out.” He said. aggregate.

Rymbui told PTI that his United Democratic Party also backed the decision to resign.

“I have submitted my papers, after due consultation with my party leadership, to allow a free and fair investigation into the murder of Thangkhiew,” he said.

UDP, an ally of Sangma’s PNP in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, also urged a judicial investigation into the incident, which resulted in violent protests, Rymbui said.

A source close to the prime minister said the government accepted the resignation because the interior minister was not aware of the incident.

The Meghalaya government imposed a curfew on Shillong and banned mobile internet services in at least four districts as vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day.

Thangkhiew, who had surrendered in 2018, was shot and killed on August 13 when he allegedly attempted to attack a police team with a knife during a raid on his home in connection with a series of improvised explosive device explosions in the state. .

Police said they have evidence that Thangkhiew was the mastermind behind the explosions after his surrender.