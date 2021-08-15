Sports

Jungle raj at J&K ended on the eve of 2020: Manoj Sinha | India News

SRINAGAR: The “jungle raj” in Jammu and Kashmir ended on “the eve of 2020” and grassroots democracy was strengthened on the union territory by holding violence-free district development council elections ( DDC), Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

Referring to the Center’s decision to revoke the old state’s special status, Sinha said in 2019 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ushered in a new era for Jammu and Kashmir.

“Grassroots democracy has been strengthened, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of ordinary citizens. With the spirit of Kashmir, that is, leading all religions and creeds on the development odyssey, we are achieving new milestones,” Sinha said in his Independence Day speech. at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium here.

He said that the ‘Vajpayee principle of Jamhooriyat’ was not allowed to flourish on the ground for decades in Jammu and Kashmir and that there was a famous “collector’s tradition of democracy.”

“MLA nominations from four or five regions took place at his home. So, on the one hand, there were the elected representatives of the people and on the other, the representatives of Collector Sahib, ”he said.

Sinha said that in 2019, the prime minister ushered in a new era for Jammu and Kashmir.

“But, on the eve of 2020 this ‘Jungle Raj’ ended and all Jammu and Kashmir participated in DDC’s fair, transparent and violence-free elections,” he said.

On August 5, 2019, the Center ended JK’s special status under section 370 and divided the state into union territories.

Describing terrorism as a curse for peace and development, Sinha said that the neighboring country has been making a malicious attempt to instigate the youth, but that an adequate response would be given to those who deceive the youth through war for powers.

“We want to assure all citizens that whoever is trying to deceive young people through proxy war will receive an adequate response. The neighboring country, which does not care about its own people, has been making a malicious attempt to instigate some of our youth, ”he said.

The LG called on those “wayward youths” that terrorism is a curse for peace and development.

“By diverting him from the path of peace and progress, enemy forces are denying him a life of peace and dignity on this godly soil,” he said.

“With their unmatched skill, energy and patience, Jammu and Kashmir will have a prosperous future,” added Sinha.

LG paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Jammu and Kashmir Army, paramilitary forces and Police “who have kept the unity, integrity of India intact with their astonishing courage, courage and sacrifice.”

“I am proud that the Jammu and Kashmir Police have received 257 gallantry awards, including Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra on the eve of Independence Day.

“I salute all the brave heroes of the Jammu and Kashmir police. I also salute the families of the brave who sacrificed their lives while defending the sovereignty and integrity of the country,” he said.

Sinha announced that the administration has decided that various places and institutions will be named in memory of freedom fighters, brave soldiers and personalities from different fields who have made an invaluable contribution to the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This will inspire future generations to become their worthy successors. I am sure that the stories of those who have made sacrifices for this elixir of freedom will awaken a new and revitalized Jammu and Kashmir, ”he said.

Memories of Maqbool Sherwani, Brigadier Rajendra Singh, MP Ayub Pandit, Inspector Arshad Khan, Deputy Inspector Altaf Ahmed, Mali Begum, Ghulam Mohammad Sadiq, Lassa Kaul, Kanta Wazir and those of Sarvan and Kaul Premi, Dinanath Adim, Sheriff Yasin Tali, Lieutenant Umar Fayaz, Mohammad Deen Jagir, Punjab Singh, Padma Sachdev, Mahmuda Shah, Deputy SP Aman Thakur, Deputy SP Manjit Singh and all those people will be revived in the coming days, he said.

Sinha said the administration’s goal is to make Jammu and Kashmir synonymous with success.

“The next 25 years of Jammu and Kashmir await us with a new ray of hope and a new resolve for a new future,” he said.

The LG said that Independence Day 2021 is special for Jammu and Kashmir and the entire country because the celebration, determination, energy and enthusiasm of today’s new generation will shape the formidable foundation for the celebration of the centenary of Independence in 2047.

“In our ancient tradition, the year 75 is seen as the time to set trends. It is the day of a new determination. We must reflect on what we have achieved in the past and the zenith to which we must take Jammu and Kashmir in the next 25 years, ”he said.





