India Top Headlines

Indian naval ship on goodwill visit from the UK at the center of Independence Day celebrations | India News

LONDON: An Indian Navy front-line frigate docked in Portsmouth Harbor on England’s south coast as part of a goodwill visit was at the heart of Sunday’s Independence Day celebrations in the Kingdom United.

INS Tabar, who arrived in Portsmouth on Thursday for the annual Konkan bilateral exercise between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Great Britain, hosted a special flag-raising ceremony with his approximately 300 crew members on board under the command of Capt. Mahesh Mangipudi.

A small group of special guests led by the High Commissioner of India, Gaitri Issar Kumar, were invited to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Independence of India, which took place in a safe environment from Covid.

“The Indian Navy and the Royal Navy share unique historical ties. They have been conducting the bilateral naval exercise Konkan every year since 2004, ”said the High Commissioner.

“We were waiting for the goodwill visit of INS Tabar, a front-line frigate of the Indian Navy. Their joint exercises, together with the Royal Navy’s HMS Westminster, aim to improve interoperability, synergy and cooperation between the two navies, ”he said.

The warship, part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet, set sail from Mumbai in early June and has conducted exercises in Russia and Italy en route to the UK and is expected to return to India next month.

This year’s edition of Exercise Konkan began when the Indian Navy and Royal Navy met for exercises at sea prior to the port phase of the exercise, during which several professional interactions were also carried out, exchange of best practices and drills in the port.

The exercise will continue at sea on Monday, when INS Tabar will meet with a Royal Navy frigate along with aircraft on the ground for air defense exercises, anti-submarine procedures, refueling activities at sea and communication drills at sea.

A highlight of the exercise will be helicopter operations across the deck, where helicopters will carry out landing procedures.

“I have no doubt that his visit to Portsmouth, organized by the Royal Navy, will further strengthen the friendly contacts and cooperation between the two navies,” added the High Commissioner, who also organized an Independence Day reception. at the High Commission of India. in London.

At another COVID-protected event at India House, the envoy displayed the tricolor and the singing of the national anthem was followed by the reading of the speech by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

“I would like to dedicate today’s celebration to our forces at the borders, honoring their sacrifices for mother India,” said Kumar.

The event concluded with a cultural program and the formal launch of a Painting and Poster Contest for the Indian diaspora in the UK.

The online contest, of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), is part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day “Amrit Mahotsav” and invites Indians from all over the world to represent their artistic expression on the subject. “My idea of ​​India”.





Reference page