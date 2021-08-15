India Top Headlines

India, the only G20 country moving rapidly towards its climate goals: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: India is the only country in the G-20 group of countries that is moving rapidly towards achieving its climate goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, stating that he is placing the same emphasis on environmental security as to national security.

Prime Minister Modi said that India has also made a move towards electric mobility and that work on electrifying 100 percent of railways is also progressing at a rapid pace.

Indian railways have set a goal of becoming net zero carbon emitters by 2030. Along with all these efforts, the country is also emphasizing the Circular Economy Mission, he said.

“Our Vehicle Scrapping Policy is a great example of this. Today, India is the only country in the G20 group of countries that is making rapid progress towards achieving its climate goals,” the Prime Minister said in his speech. Independence Day on the Net. Strong.

India is a vocal voice in the area of ​​environmental security, Prime Minister Modi emphasized.

“We are placing the same emphasis on environmental security as on national security. Be it biodiversity or land neutrality, climate change or waste recycling, organic agriculture, India is making progress in all these sectors,” He said.

“India has increased the forest area or the number of national parks, the number of tigers and the Asiatic lion and it is a matter of happiness for the people. At the same time, you also have to understand another truth: India is not energy. independent today, “said Prime Minister Modi.

He said that India spends more than Rs 12 million lakh annually on energy imports.

For the progress of the country, India’s energy independence is the need of the moment, necessary to make India self-sufficient, he said.

Therefore, today India has to make a resolution that we will make the country energy independent before 100 years of independence are completed, and for that our roadmap is very clear. Be it a gas-based economy, a CNG network, PNG. across the country, with a 20 percent ethanol blending target, India is moving forward with a set target, “said Prime Minister Modi.

He added that India has set a target of 450 GW of renewable energy by the end of this decade and 450 GW by 2030.

“Outside of this, India has achieved the 100 GW target ahead of schedule. These efforts are also giving the world confidence. The formation of the International Solar Alliance is a great example of this,” he noted.

“Regardless of the work that India is doing today. There is the biggest goal that is going to make a quantum leap to India in the field of climate, which is the area of ​​green hydrogen,” said Prime Minister Modi.

To achieve this goal of Green Hydrogen, it also announced the National Hydrogen Mission.

“We have to make India a world center for green hydrogen production and export during the Amrit period. This will make India’s new progress in the field of energy self-sufficient and will also become a new inspiration for the transition to clean energy around the world. New opportunities, from green growth to green jobs, are calling our startups for our youth today, “said the prime minister.

Prime Minister Modi said that India will have to increase both its manufacturing and its exports.

He said that just a few days ago, India launched its first indigenous INS Vikrant aircraft carrier for sea testing.

“Today India is manufacturing its own indigenous fighter jet, its own submarine. Gaganyaan is also scheduled to fly the Indian flag in space. This in itself is proof of our immense capabilities in indigenous manufacturing,” he said. .

The Prime Minister said that India will further accelerate its efforts towards the Blue Economy.

“The Deep Ocean Mission is the result of our ambition to explore the limitless possibilities of the ocean. The mineral wealth that is hidden in the sea, the thermal energy that is found in the sea water, can give new heights to the development of the country. . ,” he said.





