India Proud To Have The World’s Largest Covid-19 Vaccination Program – PM Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India is proud to have the largest COVID-19 vaccination program in the world and that more than 54 million people have already been vaccinated.

In his Independence Day speech from the walls of the Red Fort, the prime minister spoke of the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and praised scientists, doctors and paramedical personnel among others.

He praised those involved in the manufacture of vaccines in the country and said that India did not have to rely on others for vaccines because of their efforts.

“Today, we can proudly say that the largest vaccination program in the world is running in our country. More than 54 million people have received the doses of the vaccine,” he said.

Modi said that if India had not developed its own vaccine, its supply from abroad would have been uncertain.

“The period of the coronavirus pandemic presented a great challenge to our country and to the entire human race. The Indians fought this fight with great determination and patience. We had many challenges. The compatriots performed extraordinarily in all fields. It is because of the power of our businessmen and scientists that the country does not depend on anyone or any country for vaccines. Imagine for a moment, if we did not have the vaccine. How long did it take to receive the polio vaccine?

“It was extremely difficult to get vaccines during such a major crisis, with the pandemic ravaging the entire world. India may or may not have received it and even if it had received the vaccine, there was no certainty of receiving it in time,” he added. he said.

The prime minister claimed that online platforms such as CoWIN and the digital vaccination certificate delivery system are attracting the world’s attention.

He said that while it is true that compared to other countries, fewer people were infected with COVID-19 in India and that compared to the population of other countries, India managed to save more people from succumbing to the viral disease, it is not a a matter of complacency.

“It is not something to be proud of. We cannot rest on these laurels. Saying that there was no challenge will become restrictive thinking on the path of our own development.

“Our systems are insufficient compared to those of the rich countries of the world, we do not have what the rich countries have. In addition, we also have a larger population compared to other countries. Our lifestyle is also different. Despite all of them. Our efforts, we could not save many people. Many children have been orphaned. This excruciating pain is going to remain forever, “said Modi.

He also praised scientists, doctors and paramedics for their role in fighting the pandemic.

“Our doctors, nurses, paramedics, healthcare personnel, scientists dedicated to vaccine development, millions of compatriots committed to the spirit of service during this corona pandemic, all deserve our salute,” Modi said.

A campaign to provide better health services to all of the country’s poor is also underway at an accelerated pace. To this end, major reforms have been made in medical education, the prime minister said, adding that there has been a substantial increase in the number of medical places in the country.

The same attention has been paid to preventive healthcare. Under Ayushman Bharat’s plan, quality health services are provided to all villages, he said.

Affordable medicines are being made available to the poor and middle class through Jan Aushadhi Yojana, he said.

“So far, more than 75,000 health and wellness centers have been established. Also at the block level, the modern health infrastructure is being configured exclusively on a network of good modern hospitals and laboratories. Very soon, thousands of hospitals in the country they have their own oxygen plants, “Modi said.

Along with the concern for basic needs, the reserve is guaranteed for the poor sectors of the Dalits, the backward classes, the tribal and the general category. More recently, in medical education, a reservation system has been made for the OBC category in the whole India quota, he noted.

Speaking about the provision of free rations to 80 million million people during the pandemic, the prime minister said it has shocked the world and is being talked about.

“The way India has kept stoves burning in poor households by providing free food grains to 80 crore of compatriots continuously for months during the pandemic is not only astonishing to the world but also a topic of discussion,” he said.

Modi also called for measures to close the gap between towns and cities.

He fought for 100 percent coverage of plans like Ayushman Bharat among the intended beneficiaries.

“All the poor in the country know the importance of Ujjwala for Ayushman Bharat. Today, the speed of government schemes has increased and these schemes are achieving their desired goals. We have progressed much faster than before, but it does not end here. We have to. achieve saturation.

“All villages must have roads, all households must have bank accounts, all beneficiaries must have Ayushman Bharat cards, and all eligible people must get Ujjwala Yojana benefits and must have gas connections. We have to connect everyone. entitled to the government’s insurance, pension and housing plans. We have to move forward with a one hundred percent achievement mentality, “said the prime minister.





Times of India