India is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan; preparing to evacuate personnel from Kabul | India News

NEW DELHI: India is preparing to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul with the Taliban on the brink of taking control of the Afghan capital after President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday following a heavy attack by the militant group .

Afghanistan’s Tolo News reported that Ghani and his close associates left the country after the Taliban entered Kabul after capturing almost all major cities and provincial capitals.

As Afghanistan looks to an uncertain future with the imminent fall of Kabul into the hands of the Taliban, several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, rushed to evacuate their staff from the city that has been gripped by fear and panic.

People following the events in Afghanistan said that India has prepared all contingencies and eventualities, including the evacuation of its staff at its embassy in Kabul, as well as Indian nationals stranded in the country.

A fleet of Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft is known to be on standby to carry out evacuation missions.

The people quoted above said that India will not put the lives of its embassy staff and its citizens in Kabul at risk and that plans for emergency evacuation have already been finalized.

“The government is closely monitoring the rapid developments in Afghanistan. We will not put the lives of our staff at the Indian Embassy in Kabul at risk,” said a source.

However, there is no official comment from India on the rapid developments in Afghanistan.

In recent days, Taliban fighters have razed most of the country, taking control of around 25 of the 34 provincial capitals, including cities such as Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.

Afghan media quoted Acting Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi as saying that President Ghani handed over the authority to resolve the “crisis” in the country to political leaders.

Mohammadi said a delegation will travel to Doha on Monday to discuss the situation in the country.

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation, appeared to criticize Ghani for leaving the country, saying “God will hold him accountable and the nation will also judge.”

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Twitter that a coordinating council consisting of himself, Abdullah Abdullah and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has been formed for the transfer of power following the departure of President Ghani.

Hours earlier, the Afghan Presidential Palace said on Twitter that the situation was under control in Kabul and that it had not been attacked, although there were cases of sporadic shooting.

He said Afghan security forces were working with international partners to ensure Kabul’s security.

“Kabul has not been attacked. The country’s security and defense forces are working together with international partners to ensure the safety of the city and the situation is under control,” the statement said in Pashto.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the Taliban attack and the impending fall of Kabul as “heartbreaking things.”

“We went to Afghanistan 20 years ago on a mission, and that mission was to deal with the people who attacked us on September 11th. And we have been successful in that mission,” Blinken told CNN’s “State of the Union” program.

“The objective that we set ourselves, to bring to justice those who attacked us, to make sure that they cannot attack us again from Afghanistan, we have achieved in that mission and, in fact, we achieved it a while ago,” he said.

“And at the same time, staying in Afghanistan for another, five, ten years is not in the national interest,” he added.

The Taliban made rapid gains in Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1.





