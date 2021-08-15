India Top Headlines

India has done better than any other country in the world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD | India News

NEW DELHI: India has done better than any country in the world when it comes to affordability and outreach to people of Covid-19 vaccines, Bharat Biotech President and CEO Krishna Ella said on Sunday.

In his Independence Day address from the walls of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India prides itself on having the largest vaccination program in the world and that more than 54 million people have already received the vaccines. Covid-19.

The prime minister also praised those involved in making vaccines in the country, saying that India did not have to rely on the outside world for coronavirus vaccines.

Highlighting the enormity of the task of vaccination, Ella said: “When you have to vaccinate 1.3 billion people in a certain period of time, it is a challenge.”

The United States has more vaccines than India, but only 16 million people are vaccinated. “In India, I am proud to say that we have done a great job,” he added.

“We have done better in terms of affordability and reach to people. We have done better than any other country in the world,” Ella told TIMES NOW India at 75: The Freedom Summit.

On Bharat Biotech’s contribution and efforts regarding vaccination efforts, Ella said that in addition to Covaxin, the company has also developed an intranasal vaccine for Covid-19.

“We are working on a combination of Covaxin followed by nasal, so that Covaxin prepares the innate immune system and then the nasal boost that produces three immune responses: IgG, IgA and then mucosal immunity,” he said. .

All three immunities are powerful and can protect a person from becoming infected, he added.

“We could have, in the next two months, a lot of data from that. So we are working not only on this, but also on a booster dose of Covaxin,” Ella said.

When asked if a third dose is required, Ella answered affirmatively and said: “Yes, we will give the data to the government, it is the government that must make the decision with its regulatory agencies, but we are certainly working on the nasal to connect it together. with this. If the nasal works very well, our production capacity doubles. This is what we also expect. ”

The first nasal vaccine against Covid-19, developed by Bharat Biotech, received the go-ahead from the regulator to conduct phase 2 clinical trials, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said on Friday.

“The Bharat Biotech intranasal vaccine is the first nasal vaccine to have received regulatory approval for phase 2 trials,” DBT said in a statement.

The phase 1 clinical trial was completed in age groups ranging from 18 to 60 years, he added.

BBV154 is a SARS-CoV-2 intranasal replication deficient chimpanzee adenovirus vector vaccine.

Earlier on August 6, the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya had said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha that it is supporting the increase in facilities of Bharat Biotech and three public sector companies to improve the production of the Covid-19 Covaxin vaccine.





