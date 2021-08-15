India has divergences with US on Afghanistan: EAM SJaishankar | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Whether it’s the Indian leadership or the average Indian, “we aspire to bigger things,” Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said, addressing India @ 75: The Freedom Summit hosted by Times Now on Sunday.“The rise of power begins at home and much of the progress in the last seven years is very visible at home,” Jaishankar said, pointing to growth and reform in many sectors, including “expanding manufacturing, undertaking agricultural reforms, look at our resources, improving education and training, facilitating business, creating a system where we take care of our people, health, housing, energy and water as basic needs that must be satisfied so that the quality of life and the quality of our resources is much better. ” This is how countries like China grew and developed, he said.The Quad, he said, has become an important group in a 21st century that is more multipolar. But while India’s interests converge with those of the United States in the east, there are divergences in the west, particularly in Afghanistan, the minister said.

However, Jaishankar devoted much attention to Indian relations in the neighborhood, which have come under fire recently. “Before Prime Minister Modi went to Nepal, that country did not receive a bilateral visit from us for 17 years. Sri Lanka didn’t get one for 35 years. The last Indian Prime Minister before Narendra Modi to go to the UAE was Indira Gandhi. If you don’t pay attention to your neighborhood and your extended neighborhood, you won’t be seen as a serious gamer. ”

The difference is showing, he said. “Today, Nepal is importing electricity from India, there is a pipeline that carries oil and diesel. Bangladesh is buying electricity from India and many of our pre-1965 links are being restored. If you look at the Maldives, we are an important part of their development plans. With Sri Lanka, much of the post-conflict reconstruction has been our involvement. ”