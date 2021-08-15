India Top Headlines

India Fighting The Challenges Of Terrorism And Expansionism: Prime Minister Modi Speaks On Independence Day | India News

NEW DELHI: India is fighting the challenges of terrorism and expansionism and meeting them with great courage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address to the nation on Sunday.

In these times of Covid, the country is receiving its largest foreign investment and its foreign exchange reserves are at an all-time high, the prime minister said.

“As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, we have to ensure that India becomes self-sufficient in energy production,” Modi told the nation from the Red Fort.

He announced the creation of a National Hydrogen Mission to make India the world’s new green hydrogen hub and its largest exporter.

“I have faith in our youth; this is a ‘generation that can do it,’ that can achieve all goals,” he said.

Describing the New Education Policy as a means to combat poverty, he said it will focus on promoting teaching in regional languages.

The government has decided to open all schools in Sainik to girls, the prime minister said.

“I call on all departments to launch a campaign to review the rules and procedures; we must remove all the rules that create obstacles,” he said.

The prime minister, who raised the tricolor before his speech, announced a ‘Gatishakti’ initiative of 100 lakh crore rupees to provide employment opportunities for young people and assist in the comprehensive growth of infrastructure.

India will launch the ‘Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Master Plan’, he said. Gatishakti, Modi explained, will help local manufacturers to become globally competitive and also to develop possibilities for future new economic zones.

India imported $ 8 billion worth of mobile phones seven years ago and is now exporting $ 3 billion worth of mobile phones, the prime minister said.

Along with modern infrastructure, India needs to take a holistic approach to infrastructure construction, the prime minister emphasized in his speech.

“We will have to work together to make world-class products, using cutting-edge innovation and new-age technology,” he told the nation.

The government’s approach is to make small farmers, who own less than two hectares of land and account for more than 80 percent of all farmers, the pride of the country, Modi added. Rice provided under any scheme will be strengthened by 2024, the prime minister announced.

“We are witnessing the rapid transformation of our villages,” Modi said, while emphasizing that digital entrepreneurs are also being nurtured in the villages.

In 75 weeks of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, 75 ‘Vande Bharat’ trains will connect different parts of the country, the prime minister announced.

The prime minister said that the capitals of the northeastern states will soon be connected to railways. The region, he said, is also connecting with Bangladesh, Myanmar and Southeast Asia.

The development of Jammu and Kashmir is visible on the ground, Modi said, adding that the demarcation exercise is underway and preparations for assembly elections there.

The reserve is guaranteed for the Dalits, TS, backward and poor of general category, he added in his speech and emphasized that the grip of disadvantaged communities is necessary.

“We have to bridge the gap between lives in towns and cities,” the prime minister said.

More than 4.5 million new homes have received piped water supplies within two years of the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, he said.

The prime minister called on ‘Sabka Prayas’ together with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ to build a new India.

India has to follow through with new promises for the next 25 years, Modi said.

“We have to ensure that we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of Indian Independence,” said the prime minister.

Modi stressed that the day should not be simply a ceremony.

People can be proud that the world’s largest Covid vaccination program is taking place in the country, he said.

He praised the doctors, nurses, as well as those involved in the manufacture of vaccines and others involved in the fight against COVID-19.

The pain of partition was one of the greatest tragedies of the last century, the prime minister said, stating that August 14 will be remembered as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition.

He also praised the Olympic contingent from India, who were present at the Red Fort, and said that their performance encouraged the youth of the country.





