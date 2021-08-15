Sports

Independence Day: PM Modi continues the extravagant ‘pagadi’ tradition, Kolhapuri Pheta safa style sports with long haul | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of wearing a colorful safa (hat) during his Independence Day address to the nation at the Red Fort in the national capital.

The striking choice of the prime minister’s headdress, ranging from the brilliant Jamnagar Pagdi, a bandhani turban from Kutch to a safa from Rajasthani, is something that has become a topic of discussion in the past.

This year she opted to sport what looks like a Kolhapuri Pheta-style turban with a long trail extending down to her ankle as she addressed the nation on the country’s 75th Independence Day. She paired the safa with a pastel blue half-sleeve kurta, now known as the ‘Modi kurta’, and a stole.

In 2014, in the first Independence Day speech, he wore a red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with a green trace.

The following year, in 2015, it was a yellow safa, while in 2016 it was a dye turban and tie with a pink hue.

In 2017, the prime minister donned a red and yellow turban, the next year in 2018 he wore the colors saffron and red.

In 2019, Modi chose a predominantly yellow twisted helmet. It had a hint of green and red along with a long trail that stretched down to his ankle. She kept the outfit simple as she donned plain white half-sleeve kurta paired with her signature taut churidar.

Last year he opted for a predominant mix of orange and yellow headdresses and, taking into account the situation created by Covid-19, added a scarf, such as a mask in white with orange edges.

Every year the Prime Minister adds a splash of color with a unique turban for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations, while making sure to try on traditional hats from different states, which represent the diversity of India.





Reference page