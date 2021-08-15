India Top Headlines

Government to supply fortified rice to the poor by 2024: PM Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that the government will strengthen rice distributed to the poor through different schemes such as Midday Meal in an attempt to tackle the problem of malnutrition.

“Malnutrition and the lack of micronutrients are affecting the growth of poor children. Given this, it has been decided to strengthen the rice that is given to the poor through different government schemes,” Modi said in his speech on the Day of the Independence.

Modi, who hoisted the tricolor at the historic Red Fort before the speech, said that either through the ration shops or the midday meal program, the rice available in all government programs will be strengthened by 2024.

Currently, of the 15 states identified for the ‘Central Enriched Rice Scheme and its distribution through the Public Distribution System (PDS)’, five are implementing it in one district each on a pilot basis.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have started distributing fortified rice, mixed with nutrients, in their respective identified districts.





Original source