Former Military March on Singhu Border on 75th Independence Day | India News

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, former military men held a march on the Singhu border on Sunday, where protesting farmers were celebrating ‘Kisan Mazdoor Azadi Sangram Diwas’.

Veteran farmer leader Satnam Singh hoisted the Tricolor on the Singhu border and some cultural programs are also being prepared, said farmer leader Raminder Singh Patiala.

“Satnam Singh (85) raised the Tricolor at 11 am, after which the former military marched in their dresses. Students from DAV University in Jalandhar will perform ‘Bhangra’ for about an hour and a half,” he said.

The program will conclude around 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Jamhuri Kisan Sabha Secretary General Kulwant Singh said that “Kisan Mazdoor Azadi Sangram Diwas” is celebrated throughout the country.

“The former military marched from the KFC restaurant to the main stage on the Singhu border. ‘Kisan Mazdoor Azadi Sangram Diwas’ is celebrated across the country where people raise flags in support of farmers,” said Patiala.

Another leader said that the national flag was also raised at the Tikri border.

He said there will be a ‘Tiranga yatra’ on the Ghazipur border.

“He raised the flag at 8am. A ‘Tiranga yatra’ of 500 motorcycles from Hapur will arrive at the Ghazipur border around 2pm to celebrate independence day,” said Dharmendra Malik of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU ).

Farmers in different parts of the country have been protesting against the three laws since November last year.

While farmers have expressed apprehension about laws eliminating the Minimum Price of Support system, leaving them at the mercy of large corporations, the government has been projecting the laws as important agricultural reforms. More than ten rounds of talks failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.





