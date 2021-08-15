India Top Headlines

For the first time, CPM raises tricolor in the party offices | India News

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time, CPM joined the country’s celebrations by raising tricolor flags in front of party offices on Independence Day Sunday.

The CPM central committee, which met in New Delhi earlier this month, called on the party’s rank and file to celebrate Independence Day as part of efforts to resist the ultra-nationalist policy of the BJP. CPM said that Independence Day should be celebrated in such a way as to help expose the “void” in claims by right-wing forces, especially RSS and BJP.

The celebrations of the CPM did not go without inviting criticism from his political rivals. KPCC President K Sudhakaran said he was happy to observe CPM’s mindset shift. “The holiday that used to call August 15 Apathu 15 (Danger 15) has now begun to raise the national flag. I am glad that CPM has recognized the legacy of Congress. CPM is an organization that rejected Gandhiji. They should show the courage to accept the mistakes of the past, ”he said.

CPM Acting Secretary of State A Vijayaraghavan, who raised the flag near the party’s red flag in front of the AKG Center here, said Sudhakaran’s criticism of the CPM was due to his ignorance of India’s struggle for independence. and the role played by the communist movement in it. According to him, India should think out loud whether the dreams of freedom fighters have come true or not.

BJP head of state K Surendran escaped humiliation by a mustache as he pulled on the wrong end of the rope while raising the flag in front of the BJP state committee office here. When the flag started to move up into an upside down position, he noticed the mistake and corrected it.

Meanwhile, CPM and CPI have come under attack when they raised the national flag alongside the party flag.

Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his Independence Day message said it was time to “regain” nationalism from the communal and divisive fascist forces.





Original source