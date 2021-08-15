Face to face: Prime Minister Modi’s tweets on the ‘horrors of partition’ spark debate | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will now be observed as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of millions of people, and mentioned that the pain of partition can never be forget. Modi noted that millions of people lost their lives and were displaced due to senseless hatred and violence during the partition.

However, PM’s announcement sparked a debate, with a clear divide between those who welcomed the decision and those who claimed it would create community hatred.

Millions of Hindus, Sikhs killed, many more forced to leave their homes, women raped after partition. In… https://t.co/mAbvouux7F – Ankur (@iAnkurSingh) 1628922018000

More than 2 Cr lost their lives. The country lost a significant part of its territory. The Nehruvian legacy and his… https://t.co/oZo8YXxPN9 – BL Santhosh (@blsanthosh) 1628926384000

‘This is vile, it will create community hatred’

‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ This is vile! It is not about remembering the people who lost families due to their departure… https://t.co/Jb9u2L5FfP – TM Krishna (@tmkrishna) 1628921976000

In a television debate on Aajtak, Munnawar Rana once said: “Aap itihaas ka wohi panna ultate hain jahan nafrat hoti hai” … https://t.co/4EpsYbbH1t – Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya_) 1628944602000

‘Let us honor our ancestors’

1 / HILO: Before we celebrate 75th Independence Day tomorrow, let’s memorize what happened to our ancestors at… https://t.co/hN5lADbVG9 – The analyzer🇮🇳 (@Indian_Analyzer) 1628922406000

Women were raped, children were killed in the presence of their parents, houses were looted and burned. Trains that transport re… https://t.co/3RZRDFfHz3 – Priti Gandhi – Preeti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) 1628929170000

100,000 women were abducted and raped. Many families murdered their young daughter there so that they would not be raped. Th… https://t.co/unMkg8tb22 – Sameet Thakkar (thakkar_sameet) 1628924231000

‘Modi wants to keep the past wound alive’

This man and the party want to keep alive the wounds of the past with the same purpose of helping social divisions to… https://t.co/ykkPmy0ItB – Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) 1628922915000

Irony

Those who wrote apology letters to the British were left out of the whole struggle for Indian independence now they want a… https://t.co/kdnlWrTQBB – Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) 1628943693000

‘It was a planned attack by the Jinnah Muslim League’

4/1947 was an open call for Muslim mobs! Armed with information about the young women in each village, they descend … https://t.co/fgWbFlqLLz – The analyzer🇮🇳 (@Indian_Analyzer) 1628922411000

Instead of #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, the more appropriate name would be # HinduGenocideRemembranceDay @ narendramodi – M. Nageswara Rao IPS (R) (@MNageswarRaoIPS) 1628933208000

The trains coming from Pakistan were full of ad corpses (both Hindu and Sikh). Thousands of Hindu / Sikh women were rap £ d… https://t.co/hLxgZ5hRSV – Lord Sinha (@MrSinha_) 1628919982000

‘Modi’s polarizing capacity is extraordinary’

This man’s capacity for polarization is extraordinary. Even Independence Day is not saved. https://t.co/NBxSe03cnw – Arpita Chatterjee (@arpitachatter) 1628920054000

Talk twice for PM?

Sir @narendramodi, the partition was programmed in AMU, but you called AMU the ‘epicenter of the National Movement’ instea… https://t.co/mlBTvyyJ9y – Sanjay Dixit Sanjay Dixit दीक्षित @ (@Sanjay_Dixit) 1628926602000

The prime minister wants us to remember the pains of partition “due to hatred and senseless violence.” Their karyakartas keep reminding us every day. – PuNsTeR ™ (@Pun_Starr) 1628945934000

‘Why should we be forced to remember the trauma?’

The partition was one of the most traumatic episodes in the history of India. Why should we be forced to remember it like this … https://t.co/I0olBNPgUq – Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) 1628930862000

‘Denying the holocaust is a punishable offense’

Denying the #Holocaust is a punishable offense in more than 16 countries around the world. But Bharat can’t remember … https://t.co/y30fUvdXYd – Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) 1628945236000

They turn a blind eye to the Hindu refugee camps in the national capital. They dismiss the atrocities committed against minorities in Pakistan … https://t.co/rnOBViWaBt – Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) 1628946388000

“What about the horror of demonetization?”

Can we have November 8th as Demonetization Horror Remembrance Day? https://t.co/cvsxUjDiHt https://t.co/XUj1TODH5T – Joy (@Joydas) 1628957238000

