Breaking News
 |  |  | 

India Top Headlines

Face to face: Prime Minister Modi’s tweets on the ‘horrors of partition’ spark debate | India News

<span>Rumita Patel</span>Rumita Patel
 |  Aug 15, 2021
img-responsive

NEW DELHI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will now be observed as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of millions of people, and mentioned that the pain of partition can never be forget. Modi noted that millions of people lost their lives and were displaced due to senseless hatred and violence during the partition.

However, PM’s announcement sparked a debate, with a clear divide between those who welcomed the decision and those who claimed it would create community hatred.

‘This is vile, it will create community hatred’

‘Let us honor our ancestors’

‘Modi wants to keep the past wound alive’

Irony

‘It was a planned attack by the Jinnah Muslim League’

‘Modi’s polarizing capacity is extraordinary’

Talk twice for PM?

‘Why should we be forced to remember the trauma?’

‘Denying the holocaust is a punishable offense’

“What about the horror of demonetization?”

Difference



Times of India

face-to-face-prime-minister-modis-tweets-on-the-horrors-of-partition-spark-debate-india-news

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Exclusive Stories

Subscribe