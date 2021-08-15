India Top Headlines

Eastern Naval Command to host Presidential Fleet Review early next year | India News

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Navy’s Eastern Naval Command (ENC), which is based in Visakhapatnam, will host the Presidential Fleet Review early next year, in conjunction with MILAN 2022, said Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Officer, on Sunday.

Addressing an Independence Day parade at ENC, he added that the state government assured them of its full support.

On the 75th Independence Day, a ceremonial parade, consisting of platoons of naval personnel from various ships, submarines, establishments and the Defense Security Corps, was held at ENC’s Parade Ground Command on Sunday.

Vice Admiral Singh took the salute and inspected a 50-man armed guard. Apart from the officers and sailors, based in Vizag, the naval veterans attended the parade as special guests. Naval veterans over the age of 75 were also congratulated on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, which is celebrated throughout the country as “Azadi ka Amrit Mahatsov.”

In paying tribute to the sacrifices of those who gave their lives to ensure the independence of India, the Commander-in-Chief thanked all veterans, acknowledging their dedication. He urged the modern generation to regard independence as a great achievement, honoring veterans and remembering martyrs by performing “our duty sincerely and diligently as Indian citizens.”

He added that despite unprecedented challenges due to Covid-19, ENC staff ensured a high operational pace and contributed to the nation’s fight against the pandemic by providing assistance in the installation of Covid care centers, the commissioning of operation of oxygen plants, medical assistance to veterans, and transportation of relief equipment from abroad.

At another event, Vice Admiral Kalidoss Srinivas, Ship Building Center Project Director, Visakhapatnam, paid floral tributes at the War Memorial ‘Victory at Sea’ on Beach Road.





Original source