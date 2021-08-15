Draft Notice Issued Banning Plastic Less Than 100 Microns Thick: Center to Supreme Court | India News
NEW DELHI: The Center has told the Supreme Court that a draft notice has been issued inviting all interested parties to object to the ban on different categories of plastic, including PVC, which are less than 100 microns thick.
The presentation was made by Additional Attorney General Aishwarya Bhati before a court comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao and Judge Aniruddha Bose.
“We hope and trust that the Union of India will proceed to approve the appropriate orders and instructions after finalizing the objections to the draft notice,” the bank said.
The high court was hearing an appeal against an order issued by the National Green Court (NGT) against the use of PVC and chlorinated plastic for banners or billboards used during elections.
The NGT had ordered that appropriate measures be taken to comply with the instructions issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) on January 17, 2019 to the main secretaries and the main electoral officials of all the states and territories of the Union.
The petitioner, W Edwin Wilson, argued that it is necessary for the MoEF to issue certain instructions under section 5 of the Environmental Protection Act of 1986 to prohibit the use of PVC and chlorinated plastic for advertisements during elections.
The petitioner also said that the Electoral Commission (EC) should take proactive steps to include this in the Model Code of Conduct and give adequate instructions to all stakeholders.
The main advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appears in the EC, stated that it is up to the Center to make the necessary amendments to the Law and that there is nothing that the voting panel needs to address at this stage.
The NGT had ordered the EC and state electoral chiefs to monitor compliance with warnings against the use of plastic, especially banners and billboards, during the elections.
The NGT order came after it was reported that the MoEF had asked top state secretaries and election officials to use alternative options during election campaigns.
The ministry said it has written them letters asking them to use compostable plastic, natural fabrics, recycled paper and other eco-friendly materials.
“In view of the fact that both the MoEF and the Electoral Commission have considered that the use of plastic should be avoided during elections, in particular banners or billboards, it will be appropriate that the warnings or instructions mentioned above be followed. Duly supervised by the Election Commission of India, the top election officials from all the states and territories of the Union and the Central Pollution Control Board, “the court said.
The green panel had passed the instructions of a petition seeking direction to the MoEF and states to ban the use of short-lived polyvinyl chloride (PVC), synthetic plastic polymer, and chlorinated plastic, which includes banners and billboards for promotion and advertising during survey campaigns.
The petition, filed through advocates Sanjay Upadhyay and Salik Shafique, had claimed that campaign material made from plastic is used during elections and then disposed of as waste, which is harmful to the environment.
