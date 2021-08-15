Curious case of the absence of Rahul Gandhi on Twitter: unlocked but not available | India News

India Top Headlines

Happy Independence Day 75th Congress #IndependenceDay UP under "JaiBharat Jan Sampark Abhiyan" in UP villages… – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

NEW DELHI: Although Twitter unblocked the name of Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, his absence from the microblogging site on the 75th Independence Day has puzzled his supporters and supporters.On Sunday morning, Rahul Gandhi posted a message to wish 74 years of Indian independence. However, it was not on Twitter but on Instagram.He wrote four famous lines from the poem written by Pakistani national poet Allama Iqbal: “Saare jahan se achha, Hindustan hamara … #IndependenceDay.”Her sister and general secretary of the Congress in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, posted her message on Twitter. His tweet in Hindi read: “Greetings on Independence Day. On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the Congress of Uttar Pradesh will congratulate the freedom fighters, their families and farmers in each and every village of the state as part of the public contact campaign ‘Jai Bharat Jansampark Abhiyan ‘. He will also thank all the residents of the state for contributing to the strengthening of India. #JaiHind “.

The Congress party’s first tweet after being unblocked on Saturday was “Satyameva Jayate” (victory of truth).

Congress began to publish several tweets on the 75th Independence Day starting at midnight, beginning with the famous speech of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the first Independence Day: “At the stroke of midnight, when the world sleeps , India will wake up to life and freedom … ”

At the stroke of midnight, when the world sleeps, India will awaken to life and freedom.: Pt. Jawaharlal Ne… – Congress

Several others in Congress, including the head of the media department, Randeep Singh Surjewala, whose handles were locked, have also resumed tweeting. But Rahul Gandhi has yet to post his first tweet since Twitter unblocked him a day ago.

The last tweet on his timeline is still from Aug.6 about his support for the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws.

Home, soil, soil, pond, pond of 'our two'. Ox 'our two' – Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was blocked on August 7 for revealing the identity of the nine-year-old Delhi girl allegedly gang-raped and murdered. He had posted some photographs of the victim’s family after visiting them on August 4.

Congressional leaders and public officials are baffled by the fact that Rahul Gandhi has avoided Twitter for the past two days even though his control has been unlocked.

When asked about the reason for not posting on Twitter, one of them said, “I don’t know.”

When asked if the former president of Congress had decided to boycott Twitter, a senior official said: “I think so. But it is your choice. ”

Another senior official said that Rahul Gandhi was “very concerned” about the blocking of his Twitter account. “As he said in his YouTube video message, he believes that Twitter’s action is interference by a foreign company in Indian politics, even though it was supposed to have taken a neutral position.”

Sources said Rahul skipping Twitter was “deliberate.” “Whether the boycott goes on for a long time or if he joins again soon is in the realm of speculation. An internal dialogue on the matter has not yet taken place. We will have to wait and see how the situation evolves in the future, “they added.