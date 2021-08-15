India Top Headlines

Army Helicopter Accident: Body of 1 Missing Pilot Found in Ranjit Sagar Lake | India News

JAMMU: Joint search and rescue teams from the Army, Navy, Submarine Rescue Unit, NDRF and police tracked down the body of one of two Army pilots who had disappeared Sunday after his helicopter crashed in the Ranjit Sagar lake at Basholi in Kathua from J&K. August 3rd.

Intense efforts were under way to locate the missing pilots of the ill-fated ALH-WSI Rudra. On August 13, the elite Submarine Rescue Unit of the Indian Navy was cordoned off to track down the missing pilots.

Confirming a body tracing, Kathua Chief Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Kotwal said: “Joint teams Sunday night found the mortal remains of a missing pilot, Lt. Col. AS Baath, from a depth of 75 , 9 m from Ranjit Sagar Lake. The operation is still underway to track down the other pilot, who is still missing. The mortal remains have been sent to MH Pathankot. ”





