Army and BSF exchange sweets with their Pakistani counterparts on I-Day | India News

JAMMU: On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Indian Army and Border Security Force personnel exchanged sweets with their Pakistani counterparts across the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border in Jammu on Sunday.

“The exchange at the LoC crossing points in the Mendhar and Poonch sectors in the Poonch district of J&K was a confidence-building measure in the context of the ongoing ceasefire agreement between the two countries, aimed at promoting peace and harmony, ”said a defense spokesman.

BSF troops and Pakistani Rangers also exchanged sweets through the border posts in the Jammu border region on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14, a BSF spokesman said.

At the beginning of Eid, on July 21 this year, both forces exchanged sweets for the first time after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.





Times of India