Army and BSF exchange sweets with Pakistani forces at IB & LoC in Jammu region | India News

JAMMU: The Indian Army and Border Security Force exchanged sweets on Sunday with Pakistani forces deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in the Jammu region on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India.

“The Indian Army on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day exchanged sweets and compliments with Pakistani Army troops at the Poonch and Mendhar crossing points along LoC in Poonch district,” said the spokesman for defending.

“This gesture is seen as a reinforced confidence-building measure in the context of the ongoing ceasefire between the two countries and with the aim of promoting peace and harmony,” he added.

Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF) troops and Pakistan Rangers also exchanged sweets at border posts in the Jammu region.

“Pak Rangers and BSF have exchanged sweets on the occasion of Pak’s Independence Day at various BOPs under Jammu Frontier,” said a BSF spokesperson.

At the beginning of July 21 on the occasion of Eid, both forces exchanged sweets for the first time after the terrorist attack in Pulwama.





