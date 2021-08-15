India Top Headlines

6 bodies found, HP landslide casualty toll rises to 23 | India News

SHIMLA: The death toll in the Nigulsari landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district rose to 23 on Saturday with the recovery of six bodies, including that of a woman. Rescue teams are still searching for nine missing people. Wednesday’s landslide took away an HRTC bus, two cars, a passenger car and a truck.

According to officials, the NH-5 is now open to vehicles, but police teams have been deployed on both sides of the landslide site. The two cars (a Alto and an Accent) had been located, but a Bolero and his passengers cannot yet be located. Authorities said the vehicle may have collapsed with debris.





Times of India