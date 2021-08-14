The world’s largest democracy celebrates its 75th Independence Day tomorrow. Where are we as a nation?

India Top Headlines

The Nehruvian idea of ​​India is based on three main pillars: economic policy, socialism and state control over economic activity, at the expense of the private sector, is inviolable. In social policy, group rights are given primacy and the state encases citizens in fixed identities, even if citizens do not see themselves through a one-dimensional lens. In foreign policy, India should be “non-aligned” and not be very assertive.

What did “the idea of ​​India” achieve? Until the economic reforms of 1991, India’s GDP per capita was growing at a dizzying rate and poverty was endemic. Stagnation was accepted as a way of life for three generations, as India’s GDP per capita went from $ 330 in 1961 to $ 595 in 1992 (both in constant 2010 U.S. dollars), an annual growth rate of only 1.86%. According to World Bank data, in 1977, three decades after independence, nearly two in three Indians lived on $ 1.90 a day or less (at 2011 PPP US dollars).

This dark age was possibly the noon of “the idea of ​​India”, when its political and ideological purveyors enjoyed unlimited power. But India did not have famines after independence, we are told: this humble standard only reveals the aspiration and ambition of those who offer such a defense for outrageous economic failure. It also shows the contempt Nehruvian elites have for ordinary Indians.

The case of economic freedom is more widely accepted today, due to the success of the liberalization project. Between 1992 and 2019, India’s GDP per capita grew by approximately 5% annually, reaching $ 2,152 (constant 2010 US dollars). The poverty headcount index had decreased to 22.5% in 2011; Put another way, roughly one in five Indians lived in poverty in 2011. By some estimates, this number has now fallen below 10% in 2019. India has experienced an economic shock due to the global pandemic, but liberalization has been a resounding success in making India more prosperous.

In social policy, Nehruvian India did not fare better. The rights-based group approach and the desire to fit individuals into categories for both political representation and government welfare only exacerbated social tensions. As Yale political scientist Steven Ian Wilkinson has observed, consociationalism or shared power between groups had an effect on community relations, since “preferential policies, far from moderating conflict, encourage it.”

If Nehruvian economic ideology peaked in the 1970s, then the 2000s marked the pinnacle of Nehruvian social policy, when attempts were made to convert religion-based welfare to explicitly favor minority groups. How this policy could be called “secularism” is a long-standing mystery, and extraordinary intellectual gymnastics was required to promote the unjustifiable. Even when most intellectuals and academics reveled in this type of gymnastics – some of them collecting government-provided rewards, positions, and subsidies along the way – Indian voters rejected the poisonous policy.

Furthermore, far from what even Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru would have claimed for themselves, it became fashionable to deny the history of Indian civilization and unity and to anoint a small group of carefully selected leaders of the freedom movement. to represent different communities and strengthen power. exchange model – as “creators of India”.

A civilizing nation united by its ancestral cultural heritage was projected as one more postcolonial entity, held together by a carefully selected clique of leaders whose ideological leanings were appropriately tweaked, if not fabricated, to fabricate something in common. This fiction has also been rejected in the last decade, both politically and intellectually.

Finally, even when India professed its “non-alignment”, in practice it freely positioned itself alongside the former Soviet bloc during the Cold War and even weakened on the world stage. The lockdown of the economy had hampered foreign policy: India’s merchandise trade as a percentage of GDP increased from 9.8% in 1960 to just 12.9% in 1990, even as adversaries in the Asian neighborhood with the As India fought wars, China and Pakistan performed better, integrating with the world economy and taking advantage of trade relationships to exert international influence.

When a section of the intelligentsia today sighs for “the idea of ​​India” that is seen to be losing money fast, one wonders what the whining and wailing are for. The evidence is clear that socialist economic policy, group rights, and a decadent and introverted foreign policy did India no good. By supporting social policies based on religion, this intelligentsia only helped to discredit genuine secularism.

Even the great dilution of free speech and property rights, two key bulwarks of liberal politics, came from Nehru himself when he pushed through the First Amendment to the Indian Constitution. These are mistakes that New India must correct.

The Nehruvian idea of ​​India is useful insofar as it offers a playbook for what not to do. A prosperous, harmonious and powerful India can be built by embracing markets in economic policy, giving primacy to individual rights for social policy, and resolutely defending the national interest in foreign policy.

