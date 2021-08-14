India Top Headlines

Shooters, drones deployed in Srinagar ahead of I-Day | India News

SRINAGAR: Before Independence Day, snipers and drones were deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent terrorist attacks and maintain vigilance, police said.

Security personnel have been stationed atop tall buildings while drones are used to guard the roads leading to Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Sonawar, the main venue of the I-Day function where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will receive the salute. of the parade. Authorities have issued special identification cards without anyone being able to move to the venue on Sunday.

IGP (Kashmir Mountain Range) Vijay Kumar said that the safety net has been reinforced throughout the Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure to thwart any attempts at terrorism. Checkpoints have been set up at various locations in Srinagar, including Lal Chowk, Hari Singh Street, and Jehangir Chowk, where vehicles, particularly two-wheelers, are randomly checked by security forces, searching travelers and examining their cards. identity before allowing them to advance. Similar nakas have also been established on the outskirts of the city to prevent infiltration by terrorists.

A police officer said that several sophisticated drones have been deployed within a 2 km radius of sensitive spots such as Lal Chowk, Sonawar and adjacent areas to maintain aerial surveillance near the main site of the I-Day function. “High-tech drones have also been put into service in Anchar and adjacent areas of downtown Soura, in addition to other parts of the city, to closely monitor suspects and strengthen the security network already in place,” he added.

Unlike in previous years, the roads leading to the high-security SK Stadium in Sonawar remained open for the movement of civilians during the day, before closing later in the evening.





