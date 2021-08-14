India Top Headlines

PM Modi talks about Shivaji’s ‘Hindavi Swaraj’ on video | India News

MUMBAI: Two days before India entered the 75th year of its ‘Swaraj’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi singled out the example of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s “Hindavi Swaraj” as “an incomparable example of justice for the backward and disadvantaged. and a war cry against tyranny. ” ”

Chhatrapati Shivaji’s “Hindavi Swaraj” is cited by rightists as a prominent example of Hindu rejection and retaliation against the Islamic invasion and Islamist government, while leftists and liberals describe it as a symbol of what they call the ” real secularism “of India. “Shivaji Maharaj is not only a colossus in Indian history, he also impacted the current Indian geography,” Modi said in a video posted on Friday to celebrate the centenary of the life of Marathi historian Babasaheb Purandare, who has popularized the stories of Shivaji. all over Maharashtra with his talks and his very popular play ‘Jaanta Raja’.

Modi said: “A big question from our past, present and future is if Shivaji Maharaj was not there, what would have been our situation. It is impossible to imagine the shape of India, its glory without Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. What he did in his time, the same role was played by his legend, inspirations and stories after him … Veer Shivaji’s management, his use of naval power, his water management are still worth emulating.

Speaking in Marathi, the prime minister said that his “prayer to Parmeshwar (God) was to give him the strength to follow the ideals set by Shivaji Maharaj and the teachings given by him.





