Indian warship docks in UK for Royal Navy exercise on I-Day weekend | India News

LONDON: The Indian warship INS Tabar is in Portsmouth for friendly exercises with the Royal Navy as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on Sunday. India and the UK have been conducting the annual bilateral naval exercise “Konkan” since 2004.

The latest exercise of its kind began on August 12, when the Talwar-class front-line frigate, which is assigned to the Western Naval Command based in Mumbai, met with the Royal Navy for exercises at sea before entering the port of Portsmouth on Friday.

The port phase of the exercise will continue until Monday, including professional interactions, exchange of best practices and port drills. The exercise will then move to sea, when INS Tabar is scheduled to meet with the Royal Navy frontline ship HMS Westminster, along with aircraft on the ground, for air defense exercises, anti-submarine procedures, refueling activities at sea and communication drills.

A highlight of the exercise will be helicopter operations across the deck, where helicopters will carry out landing procedures.

High Commissioner Gaitri Issar Kumar said the joint exercises were aimed at “improving interoperability, synergy and cooperation between the two navies.” He said the INS Tabar’s visit to Portsmouth “will further strengthen friendly contacts and cooperation between the two navies.”

The Indian Navy had participated in a series of exercises with the UK Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, in the Bay of Bengal in July.





