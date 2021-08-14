India Top Headlines

India breaks record with more than 1.5 crore of Indians upload videos singing the national anthem | India News

NEW DELHI: More than 1.5 crore of Indians from India and around the world have recorded and uploaded their videos singing the national anthem, the culture ministry said Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the culture ministry, the whole country has announced a joyous participation in ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, as more than 1.5 crore Indians uploaded their videos singing the national anthem to achieve a record never before made in the special occasion of 75th independence day.

“This is proof of the inherent unity, strength and harmony of India,” the ministry said.

On July 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of India to sing the national anthem together at Mann Ki Baat. “Like a mantra, the invitation call penetrated the hearts and minds of the people of India who together have now created history and an unbeatable record,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of Culture created a program for people to sing the national anthem before August 15 and upload it to the website. As can be seen from the record numbers, people from all over the country, from all sections, enthusiastically participated in this unique initiative. Children, the elderly, young people, women, no one wanted to be left behind in this sense of community and shared pride.

The ministry said that eminent artists, renowned scholars, top leaders, senior officers, brave soldiers, famous sportsmen for farmers, laborers, people with special needs all gathered and sang the national anthem in one voice. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Arunachal Pradesh to Kutch, the voices singing Jana Gana Mana were reverberating from all directions,” he said.

In addition, he said that our compatriots living outside of India also participated with passion and fervor and demonstrated once again that their heart is always settled in this land of India. “When Indians sitting in a corner thousands of miles away sang the national anthem in private, their voices embodied the pride of one hundred and thirty-six crore citizens of India. The fact that more than 15 million entries in just twenty “A day in itself is living proof that when the people of India set their hearts on something, no goal is difficult or unattainable,” he said.

“The national anthem is a symbol of our pride. This national anthem singing program has not only created excitement among everyone, but the whole world has also received the message of strong unity from India,” the ministry added.





