Four Jaish Terrorists Arrested, Major Attack Averted | India News

JAMMU: A major terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir was averted with the arrest of four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists who, according to police, planned to place an IED in a vehicle in Jammu before August 15.

Those arrested also participated in collecting consignments of air-dropped weapons and delivering them to active terrorists in the Kashmir Valley, as well as conducting reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country, ADGP (Jammu area) Mukesh Singh on Saturday .

The first ultra JeM arrested in this chain was Muntazir Manzoor alias Saifullah from Prichoo in the Pulwama district of southern Kashmir, from whom the police recovered a pistol, a magazine, eight real cartridges and two Chinese hand grenades. His truck used to transport weapons to the Kashmir Valley was also seized, the ADGP said.

Subsequently, another JeM affiliate, Ijahar Khan from Mirdan Mohalla in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested. Ijahar revealed that a Jaish commander in Pakistan named Muntazir alias Shahid had asked him to collect drone-dropped weapons from near Amritsar. “Jaish also commissioned Ijahar to survey the Panipat oil refinery, which he did and sent videos to Pakistan,” ADGP Singh said.

“Two other terrorists, Touseef Ahmed Shah aka Showket and Adnan, both from J & K’s Shopian, were asked to carry out a reconnaissance of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi, but they were detained before they could complete the task,” the ADGP said. Touseef was asked to purchase a second-hand motorcycle to use in the explosion of an improvised explosive device in Jammu, Singh said, adding: “The improvised explosive device for this purpose had to be launched by a drone. Touseef was arrested before he could complete this task. ”

Jahangir Ahmed Bhat of Bandzoo in Pulwama was the fourth JeM terrorist arrested in the case. “A Kashmiri fruit trader, Jahangir was constantly in contact with Shahid in Pakistan and had introduced him to Ijahar. Jahangir was also conducting recruitment for the team in the Kashmir Valley and across the country, ”the ADGP said, adding that more investigations are being carried out on the terror module.





Times of India