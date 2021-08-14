India Top Headlines

Food chain uses image of saint to promote biryani, sparks outrage | India News

BELAGAVI: A well-known chain of restaurants specializing in biryani had to lower the blinds of its outlets on Thursday after its posters showing a Hindu saint appreciating the rice and meat dish sparked outrage among various organizations. Police had to be deployed to prevent any kind of violence.

As Hindu organizations claimed that the hotel management had insulted their saints and traditions, the leaders of VHP and Bajrang Dal met with the police commissioner to demand action. BJP leaders urged people to come forward and register their protest. The network later removed the controversial posters and apologized for hurting religious sentiments.





Times of India