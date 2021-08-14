Explained: Why India is witnessing the thick tail of the second wave Covid | India News

India Top Headlines

India’s thick ‘Covid tail’

NEW DELHI: AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said on Friday that the second wave of Covid-19 in India is not over yet. It was echoing a similar cautionary note that the government has been making for the past few weeks.When the second wave of Covid-19 turned a corner in early May, cases fell almost as fast as they had risen before the peak.At the time, experts were already warning of a possible third wave of the pandemic, with some predicting that it could start in August.Now it appears that India is witnessing a prolonged second wave of the pandemic.

Covid cases in India in the last month have remained near the 40,000 mark after a steady decline in June.

The sustained addition of 40,000 infections to the daily burden of cases has resulted in a thick, tail-shaped plot of the second wave.

Several experts, as well as the government, believe that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet.

While new cases are less than 10% of what they were during the peak in May, India still reports more new cases daily than any other country in the world except the US.

In addition, up to 46 districts in the country are reporting a test positivity rate greater than 10%, according to geografiainsights.iq.

Dim light of hope?

India’s Covid cases may not be falling as fast as desired, but they are not increasing either.

In fact, a comparison of test data and reported infections shows that average weekly cases have dropped slightly in the last week despite an increase in testing.

In the last 7 days (Aug 8-14), India reported just over 37,000 cases daily on average and conducted over 19 lakh of tests daily. This is almost 1,300 cases less than five weeks ago with similar test patterns.

If this trend continues – that is, cases continue to decline without a significant drop in testing – the second wave may finally dissipate soon.

Achilles Heel of Kerala India

While it was Maharashtra that dominated India’s rise to unprecedented Covid numbers during the peak of the second wave, it is Kerala that is now prolonging the nation’s pandemic troubles.

The southern state has been reporting about 20,000 infections a day for nearly a month.

In the past seven days, it accounted for 53% of all cases in India, up from 51% the week before.

In a more troubling trend, 11 of the state’s 14 districts have reported a test positivity rate greater than 10%. The World Health Organization recommends that it be less than 5%.

This indicates that the virus is still quite active in the state.

Also, if we take Kerala out of the equation, India would report just over 18,000 cases a day.

Hence, it is the clear culprit for India’s thick Covid tail.