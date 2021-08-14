India Top Headlines

DMK government will reduce gasoline tax by ₹ 3 / liter | India News

CHENNAI: The DMK government in Tamil Nadu announced on Friday a tax cut of 3 rupees on gasoline per liter and held the Center responsible for the increase in the cost of fuel, saying that the responsibility for providing relief to end consumers rests with the union government. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, presenting the revised Budget for 2021-22 to the assembly, announced the tax cut.

“I am pleased to inform the House that this government has decided to reduce the effective tax rate on gasoline by Rs 3 per liter and thereby provide significant relief to the working class of the state. This measure will result in a loss of revenue of Rs 1,160 million a year, ”said the finance minister. The president of the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Distributors Association, KP Murali, said that in Chennai the price of gasoline is now Rs 102.49 and is sold up to a maximum of Rs 104.48 in other parts of the state. A cut of Rs 3 per liter would reduce the price proportionally in the respective regions, he added.

Tamil Nadu is the first to have reduced gasoline taxes following the rebound in retail fuel prices since May. Before the downgrade, the state levied a 15% tax plus 13.02 rupees per liter on gasoline, which translates into a tax of 24.26 rupees per liter.





