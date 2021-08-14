Day 11: Navy Submarine Rescue Unit Tied Up to Track Missing Pilots and Shipwreck | India News

India Top Headlines

CHANDIGARH / JAMMU: Eleven days after an Indian Army helicopter crashed into J & K’s Ranjit Sagar Water Reservoir along with two pilots, Lt. Col. Abheet Singh Batth and Captain Jayant Joshi, the search operation to locate the duo along with the helicopter has stepped up with a submarine. The Indian Navy rescue unit was flown in to digitally explore the wreckage located at a depth of around 80-100m.The Indian Air Force (IAF) lifted heavy underwater search and rescue equipment from Visakhapatnam on the midnight of August 13-14 to the air force station in Pathankot. Specialized divers from the Navy and Army Special Forces have been working alongside officials from other agencies.On August 3, the ‘Rudra’ helicopter, an armed version of the indigenous advanced light helicopter of Army Aviation Squadron 254, had taken off from the Mamun cantonment at around 10.20 a.m. M. The helicopter hooked up about 10 minutes after takeoff and crashed into the center of the reservoir, about 30 km from Pathankot, during a low-altitude departure.The extensive water reservoir in the Kathua district is about 25 km long, 8 km wide, and more than 500 feet deep. Recently, the search team had digitally located the wreckage of the helicopter. Operation is challenging due to near zero visibility below 50m due to the colloidal nature of the water this season, which negatively affects the accuracy of sonars and other sensors. A small area measuring 60 m by 60 m was located and special sonar equipment was used from Kochi to allow the search to enter its final phase.Specialized machines, including multi-beam sonars, side scanners, remotely operated vehicles and underwater manipulators have been moved from Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi, and put into action. Apart from this, the experience and equipment of the Army, Navy, IAF, NDRF, SDRF, NGOs, state police, dam authority and private companies from all over the country have been deployed in the operation of search.“Search operations continue unabated despite bad weather and rain. Experts, specialized teams and divers are continually being dispatched, and international help is also being sought. Every effort is being made for the early conclusion of the search operation, ”said Jammu’s defense spokesman, Lt. Col. Devender Anand.