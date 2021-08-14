India Top Headlines

Covid: The government expects the supply of 20 crore doses of vaccines in August | India News

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health estimates that with all the vaccines taken together, the Center will have almost 20 crore of doses available by August. The government also hopes that the DNA vaccine scientists are working on will see the light of day in the coming months. The government also believes that the expansion of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin manufacturing will further bolster vaccine supplies in the coming months.

Data available with the health ministry shows that in August, the Serum Institute of India is expected to provide 15 crore from Covishield, while 3 crore is expected from Covaxin. In addition, more than 1 crore of Sputnik doses are also expected.

Covaxin is emerging as a long-term focus point as the government expands its manufacturing capabilities. In addition, the government is awaiting the result of the efforts of scientists to make a DNA vaccine. If successful, it is expected to be a game changer that would put India on the world map as the first country to introduce such a vaccine. Meanwhile, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage against Covid surpassed 53 crore doses on Friday.





