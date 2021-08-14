India Top Headlines

Congress accuses Prime Minister Modi of “divisive and distracting politics” after his call to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day | India News

NEW DELHI: Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing “divisive and distraction politics” after he called for August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The government has said that the decision will be a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation and were displaced from their roots.

However, the head of Congress, Randeep Surjewala, said that while on the one hand the prime minister congratulates Pakistan on its Independence Day, on the other hand he indulges in criticizing Pakistan as the elections approach. .

“When there are no elections, they express their love for Pakistan, as soon as the elections come, they take refuge in ‘Partition’.

“The divisive deception of the prime minister is exposed and the country can no longer be deceived,” he said in a statement.

The congressional leader also shared the prime minister’s congratulatory letters to Pakistan on March 22 and tweets on August 14.

“When there are no elections, the prime minister shows his love for Pakistan and congratulates the neighboring country on March 22, the day the Muslim League passed the ‘Partition Resolution’ in 1940, and congratulates it every August 14. But when the elections approach, the fun-at-home policy begins, “said Surjewala.

He said this is a perfect example of how preparations have started for the Uttar Pradesh elections for Prime Minister Modi.

“It seems that preparations are in full swing to repeat the drama of ‘Shamshan-Kabristan’ in view of the impending UP elections.

“As today they are on the verge of defeat in the UP elections, they cannot find a better solution than this one,” he argued.

The congressional leader said the country asks “when will gasoline and diesel prices be lowered, when will cooking oil be available to ordinary people, when will the Pegasus spy case be exposed, when will the laws be withdrawn? black anti-agriculture “. and how long will unemployed youth be made to move from one pillar to another. ”

“How long are you going to make your politics flourish by taking revenge on history?” He asked.

Prime Minister Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will be observed as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition, saying that the pain of Partition can never be forgotten.

He said the day will continue to remind the country of the need to eliminate the poison of social divisions and disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of unity.

Pakistan’s independence day falls on August 14. India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.





