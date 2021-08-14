India Top Headlines

China keeps talking, but prepare for any challenge: Defense Minister Rajnath to the armed forces | India News

NEW DELHI: India is trying to resolve the 15-month military confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh through dialogue, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, even as he called on the armed forces to maintain full operational readiness. to face any challenge.

“Efforts are being made to resolve the differences through mutual dialogue with China on the Royal Line of Control in eastern Ladakh. The untying process has been successfully completed in some of the places, ”Singh said, in his address to the military on the eve of Independence Day.

As for Pakistan, the minister said that the situation along the Line of Control has been kept “under control” and infiltration has been controlled for the past year due to “alertness, indomitable courage and vigilance. “of the Indian soldiers. Ceasefire violations at the border also fell after the new truce with Pakistan in February this year.

If “non-violence is our primary duty,” protecting the integrity of the nation is equally important. “We will always be willing to do anything in defense of the country, regardless of the price paid for it. To maintain peace and prosperity, you need to always be vigilant in defending the nation, ”Singh said.

The government leaves no “stone unturned” to meet the operational requirements of the armed forces. The capital outlay in the annual defense budget has increased from Rs 1.13 lakh crore to Rs 1.35 lakh crore, representing an increase of 18.75% over the previous financial year.

Citing the ongoing induction of France’s 36 Rafale fighter jets and the recent order of Rs 46,000 crore for 83 indigenous Texas light fighter jets, he said the IAF’s “operational advantage” and combat capability are constantly being improved. .





Original source