August 14 will be the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of the Partition: PM Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Saturday August 14 as “Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition”, starting a debate on the decision.“The pains of partition can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to senseless hatred and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed like Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, “the prime minister said while explaining the rationale for the decision in a series of tweets. Pakistan celebrates its independence day on August 14.“May ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ continue to remind us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of unity, social harmony and human empowerment,” Modi said.Compliance came immediately, and the Home Office issued the bulletin notice shortly after the prime minister’s announcement.

“The Government of India declares August 14 as ‘Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition’ to remind present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering faced by the people of India during Partition” says the notice.

Interior Minister Amit Shah said: “I welcome Prime Minister Modi for making this delicate decision. The wounds of the Partition of the country and the pain of losing loved ones cannot be described in words. I am sure that The ‘Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition’ will strengthen peace, love and unity by eliminating the ill will of discrimination and malice from society. ”

Rajya Sabha deputy and senior journalist MJ Akbar, who has studied the events leading up to Partition and its aftermath, welcomed the decision. He said that people need to know its horrors. “I wasn’t born during the Partition of Bengal, but does that mean I shouldn’t be aware of it? My latest book,” Gandhi’s Hinduism, Jinnah’s Fight Against Islam, “is about those events. Unless we learn from what happened Ignorance, I’m afraid, will have very damaging consequences. ”

“For me, the story of Partition and the refugees is not only the story of the brutal tragedies that took place, but also the incredible miraculous story of how Gandhiji single-handedly saved Bengal from the ravages by fasting and risking his life. life., “he said.

Retired JNU sociology professor Anand Kumar disagreed, saying: “It’s worrying that the top leader is looking back. Before, it was citizenship and Article 370 … Partition was an alliance issue. ungodly of the British and political leaders, including the Muslim League, the Hindu Mahasabha and to some extent the National Congress of India. The new generation will not be impressed by the interpretation of communal forces in the face of other global challenges and multiculturalism. “.

JNU professor Bikramaditya Kumar Choudhary said: “Our understanding is based on reading narratives and text and talking to people. It was not an incident of a day that you want to remember, it was also the culmination of political hatred. . ”

He said that the partition happened in 1947 because there was a breeding of hatred for more than two decades. “It has always led us to disaster. And one disaster India has faced was the politics of hatred, created by the colonial empire, because it suited them,” he added.