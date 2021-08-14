India Top Headlines

Assam ‘first state’ to establish rental authority | India News

GUWAHATI: Assam has enacted a Leasing Act to establish a rental authority to regulate the rental of premises, which will be driven by the market and determined by a mutual agreement between tenants and landlords in order to protect the interests of both.

Officials here said Assam is the first state in the country to do so. The new law was formulated on the basis of a Model Rental Law that was approved by the Union Cabinet on June 2 of this year for adoption in all states and Union Territories.

The bill was presented in the assembly on August 9 and was approved on Friday. The former Assam Urban Rents Control Act, 1972, is repealed.

The Act will provide a speedy adjudication mechanism for the resolution of landlord-tenant disputes through the establishment of a rental authority, a rental court, and a rental appeal at the district level.

The law also specifies the duties and obligations of landlords and tenants with respect to the maintenance and upkeep of the facilities.

There will be no artificial cap on fixing the rent of a premises. The rent of a building will depend on the market and will be determined by mutual agreement between the tenants and the owners.

“Several contentious issues arise between a landlord and a tenant. Some do not respect the agreements when leaving the premises. This results in the owners not renting accommodation. Once this law comes into force, the transfer process will be easier, ”said Assam’s Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal.





