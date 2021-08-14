India Top Headlines

An artificial lake forms when a landslide blocks Chenab for 2 hours | India News

MANALI: A massive landslide near the Junda village of Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti district blocked the flow of the Chenab River on Friday.

A large chunk of the mountain’s face suddenly collapsed and fell onto the river bed, blocking the flow of water in the Chenab and a huge lake was formed upstream. Almost two dozen villages, both upstream and downstream, were evacuated. Four houses were submerged, some animals were swept away and two women trapped in the water were rescued by villagers.

The huge lake was formed after tons of debris blocked the river’s flow for more than two hours. The water level stabilized after the river managed to force its way through the debris, but the danger of a flood from the eruption of the lake kept authorities on high alert.

Two women from Junda village, Suman and Damyanti, who were trapped when river water entered their home, were injured. “I was completely in the water. I couldn’t breathe for a long time and was struggling to stay above the water level. I thought I was going to die. The water had risen to Damyanti’s neck. We yelled for help, ”Suman said.

“The river water from the lake-like dam now flows over the rubble. Until the last report, the water level had started to drop below the danger level after it began to flow over the debris, ”said Lahaul-Spiti Police Superintendent Manav Verma.

The Chenab River is in flood due to heavy rains and melting glaciers. The Chenab originates in the Lahaul Valley when the Chandra and Bhaga rivers meet in the village of Tandi. The river flows from Himachal to J&K before entering Pakistan.





