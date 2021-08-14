Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for e-learning on the government portal skyrockets | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: With over a million enrollments in less than two years, the government’s online platform Swayam has seen a massive increase in demand as universities were forced to rely on online teaching due to the pandemic . Over 1.6 lakh were enrolled in four courses in July 2020, with courses such as Machine Learning, Python for Data Science, Programming, Data Structures, and Algorithms using Python and Programming, each with more than 40,000 enrollments during the semester. These courses were offered by IIT-Madras, Chennai Mathematical Institute, and IIT-Kharagpur.Data accessed by TOI showed that around 1.1 million registrations took place on the platform between July 2019 and January 2021. An average of 27.4 million joined courses each semester since 2019 to Study in courses offered by institutions like IIT, Indian Institute of Science, BHU and IIMs. “Covid is one of the main reasons for this growth. Growth has been achieved in two years that would otherwise have taken a decade, ”said V Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT-Delhi.

Course enrollment is expected to increase with the approval of credit transfers by up to 40% of online courses toward completion of degrees. Around 149 universities, including 26 central universities and 48 state universities, will accept credits received at Swayam from 2021. Amit Khare, secretary for higher education in the Ministry of Education, acknowledged that the new National Education Policy has facilitated the rapid growth of the online learning.

He said that although Covid picked up the pace, “Ultimately, it is the new National Education Policy that facilitated the developments. The first step is to allow up to 40% credit through online courses, followed by UGC which allows the top 100 universities to offer full degree programs online. Soon, students will be able to take any course of their choice from their institutions, earn and deposit credits, and complete their degrees. ”

The number of students taking Swayam exams and earning certification, or earning credits, has tripled since July 2018. About 70,000 took the exams and nearly 65,000 qualified per semester in 2018; the number increased to almost 2 lakh by taking the exams in 2019 and 2020. An estimated 1.8 lakh of students were certified per semester during this period.

The number of courses offered on the online platform has more than doubled since 2017. There were 323 courses available in July 2017, which grew to 876 in January 2021.

Vocational counselor Pervin Malhotra said the increase can be attributed to employers asking what students had done while universities were closed due to the pandemic. The value addition and certifications achieved through Swayam helped increase students’ mastery experience in technical fields, he said.

“Another advantage is that the brand equity of a course offered by an IIT shows up very well on their resume. Why would a student from a second level institution miss the opportunity to learn from IIT or NIT lectures, earn a certificate or credit? Most students at second-tier institutions need further learning, and if you get it from tier-one sources, why not? Malhotra said.

Digital courses from top institutes also experienced significant growth over the past year. IIT-Delhi Director Rao said the institute had seen a marked increase in participation after digitizing 1,400 of its courses and making them available online.

“We launched eVidya during our last call with the support of five educational technology companies. Not only has it helped us reach students from remote areas, but our revenue has also increased by 400% in the online learning space, ”Rao said.