Will not recognize any Afghan government imposed by force: India and others meet in Doha | India News

NEW DELHI: After a regional conference in Doha, India joined Qatar and several other countries in declaring that there will be no recognition of any military takeover of Afghanistan and in calling for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

According to Qatar, China and Pakistan are among the countries that said they will not recognize any violent takeovers at a separate meeting in Doha on August 10 this week.

Bad news continued to pour in from Afghanistan on Friday about the Taliban’s military offensive with reports saying insurgents were close to taking control of India’s main infrastructure project, the Salma Dam, also called the Indian Friendship Dam. and Afghanistan, in the province of Herat. The dam had been inaugurated in 2016 by President Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The provincial capital and Afghanistan’s third-largest city, the city of Herat, also fell to the Taliban, according to reports from Afghanistan.

Efforts to reach a political settlement in Doha have continued despite apparent atrocities by the Taliban. Qatar held a meeting on August 10 first with the US, China, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, the UK, the UN and the EU in Doha and followed up with another separate meeting on August 12 with representatives from India, Germany, Norway, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

According to Qatar, all participants in both meetings urged the Afghan government and the Taliban to take steps to build confidence and accelerate efforts to reach a political agreement and a comprehensive ceasefire as soon as possible.

“The participants reaffirmed that they will not recognize any government in Afghanistan that prevails through the use of military force,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said. This is also contrary to reports that China sought to recognize the Taliban after it took over Kabul.

They also took note of declarations by both parties on “guiding principles” for a political settlement that included a commitment not to allow any individual or group to use Afghanistan’s soil “to threaten the security of other countries.” This has been one of India’s main concerns, as the Taliban insurgents threaten to take over the country by force.

The other guiding principles include inclusive governance, respect for human rights, including the rights of women and minorities, a mechanism to provide representative government, and respect for international law, including international humanitarian law.

Participants also expressed “grave concerns” over reports from across Afghanistan of large numbers of civilian casualties and extrajudicial executions, also “widespread and credible allegations of human rights violations, all attacks (land and air) on provincial capitals and cities. , and the destruction of physical infrastructure that perpetuates the conflict and hinders reconciliation efforts. ”





