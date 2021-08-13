India Top Headlines

We have written to Instagram, Facebook regarding Rahul Gandhi’s violation of laws: Priyank Kanoongo, Head of NCPCR | India News

NEW DELHI: About a week after complaining to the microblogging site Twitter about the alleged violation of the rules by the leader of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, the National Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (NCPCR) has written to Instagram and Facebook to take action on the matter as Similar posts still exist on these two social media platforms.

Speaking to TOI, NCPCR President Priyank Kanoongo said: “Two to three days ago, we sent out notices to Instagram and Facebook stating that Rahul Gandhi’s posts violate Indian laws and therefore action should be taken in this regard. “.

Kanoongo said he was hoping for action on the notices he sent to the two social media platforms. “If no action is taken by Instagram and Facebook, then we would approach the Delhi Police and submit an FIR. Our job is to take appropriate action whenever laws are broken, ”he said.

Rahul Gandhi’s account on Instagram and Facebook may also be blocked if the two take action against his controversial posts.

About a week ago, NCPCR had sent notices to Twitter and Delhi police to take action against Rahul Gandhi’s identifier and remove the tweets.

Subsequently, Twitter blocked Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter and removed the “objectionable” tweets.

The action of Twitter has created a storm in Indian politics.

The controversy began after Rahul Gandhi visited the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl from Delhi on August 4 who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered earlier this month. He later posted some photos of the victim’s family on Twitter.

The BJP complained to the NCPCR and the Delhi police alleging that Rahul Gandhi had acted against the law and revealed the identity of the victim by publishing the photographs of his family members.

For its part, NCPCR sent notices to Twitter and the Delhi Police after receiving a complaint from an NGO Dalit Positive Movement. Twitter blocked control of Rahul Gandhi on August 7.

Congressional leaders objected to the action, claiming that the National Registered Caste Commission (NCSC) and its member Anju Bala had released photos of the victim’s family one and two days before Rahul Gandhi did the same, but it was not taken. no action against you.

When asked, NCPCR President Kanoongo said that Rahul Gandhi deliberately released the images and that they reveal the identity of the victim while NCSC or its member did not commit such a violation.

He said that NCPCR is mandated to monitor and protect children’s rights under various provisions of the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice (Child Care and Protection) Act. Notices to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook have been issued under these laws.

Meanwhile, while protesting Twitter’s action, several congressional leaders republished photographs of the victim’s family. Twitter on August 12 closed the handles of 23 congressional leaders and seven of the party.





Times of India