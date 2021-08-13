India Top Headlines

Twitter skewed, “interfering” in India’s political process, says Rahul Gandhi | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Twitter of “interfering” in India’s political process and making the company “define our policy.”

Rahul’s comments came a week after Twitter blocked his account and that of many congressional leaders and party units because the former head of Congress shared a photo of the Dalit family whose youngest daughter was allegedly raped and murdered. Congressional leaders had expanded the content as part of an online campaign against Twitter’s action.

“This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country, it is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi. This is not simply shutting down Rahul Gandhi. I have between 19 and 20 million followers. You are denying them the right to an opinion, ”Rahul said in a video message that was widely shared by Congress on its social media platforms.

Rahul also said that Twitter’s decision to block his account was not only “blatantly unfair” but also “violates the idea that Twitter is a neutral platform.”

“… For investors, this is a very dangerous thing because taking sides in the political race has repercussions for Twitter… It is now obvious that Twitter is not really a neutral and objective platform. It is a biased platform. It is something that listens to what the government of the day says, “he said.

In the short video message, Rahul asked whether companies should be allowed to “define policy” just because they are “in debt” to the government.

Along with the video statement, the Scion of Congress issued an Instagram post that read “Digital Dadagiri nahi chalegi (heavy-handed digital tactics won’t work).”

Later that day, Congress also sent its spokespersons to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” on the alleged rape and murder of the 9-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi. They also claimed that Rahul did not violate any Twitter policy by sharing photographs of the victim’s family, because the photographs of the family “were already in the public domain.”

“We do not violate the rules. Rahul Gandhi was trying to help the victim’s family in seeking justice. What Twitter is doing is being done under pressure from the government, ”he said.

Twitter, however, had held that its Rules are applied “in a fair and impartial manner to everyone on our service.” “We have taken proactive action on several hundred Tweets that posted an image that violated our Rules and we can continue to do so in accordance with our range of application options. Certain types of private information carry greater risks than others, and our goal is always to protect people’s privacy and security, ”said a Twitter spokesperson.





